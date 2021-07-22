Metro
Cholera kills 60 in Abuja
The Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said on Thursday at least 60 persons have died from a cholera outbreak in the city.
The minister, who disclosed this during an outreach programme on cholera and acute diarrhea diseases at the Pyakasa and Gwagwa communities in Abuja, said the number of suspected cases had increased from 604 to 698 in the last 72 hours.
The disease first surfaced in the Abuja Municipal Area Council on June 23, where seven persons were killed and 91 cases reported.
Represented by the Acting Executive Secretary of the FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Iwot Ndaeyo, the minister noted that the Abaji Area Council recorded three suspected cases with no death while Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) recorded 281 suspected cases and 22 fatalities.
Bwari Area Council recorded 134 suspected cases with 22 deaths and Gwagwalada had 220 suspected cases with nine deaths.
Aliyu, who described the trend as unacceptable, said the current administration would not fold its hands and watch residents die from preventable diseases.
She said: “We must take every necessary step to curb the further spread.”
