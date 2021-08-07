News
Cholera kills 60 in Katsina
The Katsina State government confirmed on Saturday at least 60 people dead in a cholera outbreak in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Yakubu Danja, who disclosed this at a meeting with officials of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Katsina, said 1,400 cases had been recorded in the state.
He charged the people of the state to ensure healthy practices in their various communities.
The commissioner said: “Free drugs for the treatment of this outbreak are being purchased for distribution to hospitals for treatment of cases, health education on prevention and management of the disease is ongoing. Active case search and surveillance are also ongoing across the state.
“Diarrhea and vomiting is a preventable disease. Adhering to basic protocols on personal hygiene and the use of clean water is the surest preventive measure.”
