News
Cholera kills three in Ebonyi
The Ebonyi State government on Thursday confirmed that three people have died from cholera outbreak in the state.
The state’s Acting Commissioner for Health, Dr. Richard Nnabu, who disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki, said the fatalities were recorded in Amachi-Igwebuike village, in Ishielu local government area of the state.
He said the deaths were caused by the victim’s refusal to visit the hospital for treatment.
Nnabu said 12 cases were recorded in the state but expressed delight that the situation was under control.
He said: “We have directed that the affected persons be treated at no cost and residents should immediately report suspected cases to the health facility nearest to them.
“Drugs had been adequately provided for treatment and we assure the people of government’s readiness to check the outbreak.
“We have intensified sensitisation of the people on how to prevent further spread.
“These include keeping the environment clean, drinking clean water, and safe preservation of food items.”
