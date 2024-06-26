Cholera Outbreak: 54 deaths, 1,579 cases reported across 32 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a surge in cholera cases and associated deaths across 32 states and 115 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country.

According to Dr. Muntari Hassan, Deputy Director of Surveillance at NCDC and National Incident Manager, the total number of fatalities has risen to 54, with 1,579 suspected cases documented since the beginning of the year.

As of June 24, 2024, the NCDC reported 53 deaths and 1,528 suspected cases of cholera across 31 states and 107 LGAs, with a case fatality rate of 3.5 percent.

The situation is alarming, and Nigeria is at high risk of increased cholera transmission and impact due to the ongoing rainy season.

According to the NCDC, it continues to monitor the situation and has activated a multi-sectoral National Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate the response to the outbreak.

The agency also said it was working closely with state governments, healthcare workers, and other stakeholders to ensure a rapid and effective response to the outbreak.

The public is advised to take precautions to prevent the spread of cholera, including by boiling and storing water in a clean and safe container before drinking.

