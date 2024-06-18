Cholera outbreak sparks fears as schools reopen

As Nigerian schools are set to reopen after the mid-term break and Sallah holiday, the ongoing cholera outbreak has sparked fears and cast a shadow of concern over classrooms.

Public health experts warn of a potential surge in cases among students, raising anxieties about whether schools are adequately prepared.

The recent cholera outbreak, attributed to contaminated food and water, has already caused illnesses and deaths across the country. Now, with children returning to often crowded and resource-strapped schools, fears are mounting that close contact and potentially poor sanitation could accelerate the spread of the disease.

Against this background, the Chief of UNICEF, Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucrier, on Monday, called for extensive measures to protect school children, noting that concerted efforts must be made to prevent disruption in the academic calendar over the spread of the disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) had recently warned the public of the increasing trend of cholera cases as the rainy season intensifies.

The NCDC stated that from January 1 to June 11, 2024, over 1,141 suspected and over 65 confirmed cases of cholera, resulting in over 30 deaths, had been reported from 96 LGAs in 30 states.

The centre noted that 10 states contributing 90 per cent to the burden of the current cholera outbreak include Bayelsa, Zamfara, Abia, Cross River, Bauchi, Delta, Katsina, Imo, Nasarawa, and Lagos states.

Explaining the need to prevent the disease outbreak in schools, Lafoucrier noted that children faced substantial health risks, particularly those under five, who were prone to severe dehydration and higher mortality rates.

Lafoucrier, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, in a statement on Monday, stated, “Similarly, post-recovery issues in children can include malnutrition, stunted growth, and weakened immune systems, increasing susceptibility to other diseases. These outbreaks underscore the urgent need for improved access to clean water and sanitation in many areas.

“Despite the state government’s efforts to provide water to its population, the current outbreak demonstrates the need for an urgent government focus on ensuring the water provided to the population is clean and risk-free.’’

The onus falls on schools and government agencies to implement robust preventative measures. Ensuring access to clean, potable water is paramount. Schools should also prioritize proper handwashing facilities and hygiene education for students. Public health officials should consider targeted vaccination campaigns in high-risk areas.

However, concerns linger about the effectiveness of these measures. Previous reports have highlighted the often deplorable state of sanitation facilities in Nigerian schools. Overcrowding can also make social distancing, a crucial tool in preventing the spread of cholera, nearly impossible.

The coming weeks will be a critical test. If schools can effectively implement preventative measures and parents remain vigilant about hygiene practices at home, the feared outbreak may be averted. However, if these measures fall short, the return to school could become a breeding ground for a new wave of cholera infections.

This situation underscores the urgent need for long-term solutions. Investing in improved sanitation infrastructure in schools, alongside robust public health education campaigns, is crucial to prevent future outbreaks and safeguard the health of Nigerian children.

