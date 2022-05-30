Politics
‘Choose VP you can work with’, Shehu Sani tells Atiku
Former Kaduna governorship aspirant, Shehu Sani, has advised Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to be concerned about choosing a running mate he can work with in 2023.
The former lawmaker stated this in a tweet on Monday, adding that the presidential candidate has a huge task ahead in his quest to unite Nigerians.
Following the presidential primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which saw the emergence of Atiku emerge as the party’s flag bearer for 2023 elections, a number of Nigerians have come up with opinions regarding who his running mate should be.
Sani, who believed that only a committed and loyal person, should be considered by the flag bearer in the interest of team work, noted that Nigeria deserves urgent change in all ramifications.
Read also :Shehu Sani loses PDP guber primary
He lobbied Nigerians, including party members and aspirants who lost in the primaries, to rally support for Atiku Abubakar.
He added that with the PDP in power, a new, united and prosperous Nigeria is possible.
He wrote: “The opposition primaries is done. All aspirants, party aspirants and Nigerians who want a new, united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria should rally around the candidate Atiku Abubakar. And for Atiku Abubakar, choose a VP you can work with as a team.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...