‘Choose VP you can work with’, Shehu Sani tells Atiku

Former Kaduna governorship aspirant, Shehu Sani, has advised Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to be concerned about choosing a running mate he can work with in 2023.

The former lawmaker stated this in a tweet on Monday, adding that the presidential candidate has a huge task ahead in his quest to unite Nigerians.

Following the presidential primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which saw the emergence of Atiku emerge as the party’s flag bearer for 2023 elections, a number of Nigerians have come up with opinions regarding who his running mate should be.

Sani, who believed that only a committed and loyal person, should be considered by the flag bearer in the interest of team work, noted that Nigeria deserves urgent change in all ramifications.

He lobbied Nigerians, including party members and aspirants who lost in the primaries, to rally support for Atiku Abubakar.

He added that with the PDP in power, a new, united and prosperous Nigeria is possible.

He wrote: “The opposition primaries is done. All aspirants, party aspirants and Nigerians who want a new, united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria should rally around the candidate Atiku Abubakar. And for Atiku Abubakar, choose a VP you can work with as a team.”

