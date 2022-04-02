Entertainment
Choreographer Korra Obidi moves out of estranged husband’s home
Nigerian social media influencer, Korra Obidi, has moved out of the home she shared with her estranged husband, Justin Dean, into a new home.
She confirmed the development in a live Instagram session on Saturday.
The couple are involved in a divorce spat, including controversies on the custody of their two children.
READ ALSO: Korra Obidi’s estranged husband Justin Dean claims ex-wife restraining him from seeing his kids
In a video posted on the social media platform, the dancer expressed happiness that she had finally packed out of her estranged husband’s home.
The clip also showed how Obidi knelt down immediately she stepped into the house to sing praises to God.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...