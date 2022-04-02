Choreographer Korra Obidi moves out of estranged husband’s home

Nigerian social media influencer, Korra Obidi, has moved out of the home she shared with her estranged husband, Justin Dean, into a new home.

She confirmed the development in a live Instagram session on Saturday.

The couple are involved in a divorce spat, including controversies on the custody of their two children.

In a video posted on the social media platform, the dancer expressed happiness that she had finally packed out of her estranged husband’s home.

The clip also showed how Obidi knelt down immediately she stepped into the house to sing praises to God.

