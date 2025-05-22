Connect with us

Chris Brown breaks silence after prison release over alleged bottle attack in London  

Published

2 hours ago

on

Singer Chris Brown arrested, charged over alleged bottle attack in London 

Popular American R&B singer Chris Brown has broken his silence after he was released from prison over an alleged bottle attack in London that happened two years ago.

Recall that a little after two in the morning last week Thursday, the singer was reportedly taken into custody at Manchester’s The Lowry Hotel in connection with the incident at a nightclub in London.

It has been reported that in February 2023, Brown was arrested on suspicion of seriously hurting music producer Abe Diaw at the Tape nightclub in Mayfair, Central London. Brown allegedly flew into the UK the day before the arrest.

Greater Manchester Police issued a statement on the Lowry Hotel arrest, saying, “This morning (Thursday, 15 May), we arrested a 36-year-old man at a hotel in Manchester on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on behalf of the Metropolitan Police.”

READ ALSO: Woman accuses Chris Brown of rape inside Puff Daddy’s yacht

A Met spokesman also said, “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken into custody, where he remains.

“The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.’’

The musician was granted bail on Wednesday, just a few days after being charged with grievous bodily injury for allegedly using a bottle to injure music producer Abe Diaw.

He took to Instagram to post a message on his Story. Chris Brown posed a black background with the words “FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZYBOWL.”

