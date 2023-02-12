Chrisland School again! Father seeks inquest, justice after child dies at inter-house sports competition

Chrisland International High School, Opebi Branch, Lagos, has been dragged into public view again following the reported demise of a 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran, during inter-house sports activities.

Michael Adeniran, the father of the deceased, in posts making the rounds on social media platforms on Saturday night, noted that his daughter died on Thursday at the Agege Stadium, which the school used for its sporting activities.

Adeniran claimed his daughter was hale and hearty when the school picked her up for the activities, saying the school had not said anything regarding the incident.

He therefore sought the intervention of the Lagos State Government as well as security agencies to investigate the incident and ensure justice is served.

“To the biggest shock of my life by 1 pm in the afternoon, I got a call from my wife that she was informed that our daughter slumped at the inter-house sport and she was rushed to the clinic”, he said.

“My wife was at the venue even before the event started. She was never informed or called until they have conveyed our child out of the venue before they informed her. On arrival of my wife at the health center where they took my daughter. my daughter was lying dead with her lips black and her tongue black.

“My wife called me urgently, I left my office to the place and found my 12-year-old daughter lying dead on the ground. I asked questions about what happened to my daughter and the school authority could not get me any information as to what happened to my child in their care.

READ ALSO:Lagos govt reopens Chrisland Schools after Dubai s3x scandal

“I gave Chrisland school a healthy vibrant young girl what Chrisland returned to me is a dead child. My entire family is in deep sorrow but the school Authority claimed they know nothing about my daughter’s death and all they know is that my daughter slumped and died.

“My question is what happened to my daughter at Agege stadium? As a father, I demand answers from Chrisland International High School. I am in deep pain and sorrow right now. If you are a father you will understand my pain. My daughter is highly loved by us. We cherished her existence and we can never allow an institution to gloss over the death of our daughter.

“Since we started asking this question. The school has been asking us to back down from the autopsy and I know they know their way into the system. I am calling on the pathology department of @lasuth to please be honest with their result. Lagos State government, Nigerian Government, please intervene”, Adeniran concluded.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement had been released by either the school, the state government or security agencies.

Chrisland International High School first came into public limelight following an alleged rape of one of its female pupils during a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year.

Videos later emerged in social media of the students engaging in s3xual activities at their hotel in Dubai, where the school had taken them on a trip.

The school was suspended by the Lagos State Government for thorough investigation into the incident but was later reopened one week after.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now