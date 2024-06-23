Christ Embassy Fire: Pastor Oyakhilome vows to build bigger, better church

The President and Founder of Believers LoveWorld also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has vowed to build a bigger and better headquarters for the church.

Pastor Oyakhilome was reacting to the fire that broke out at the church headquarters in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, on Sunday morning, causing significant damage to the building. However, no lives were lost in the incident.

According to Oyakhilome, the founder the fire was not an accident but an opportunity for the church to build something even bigger and better.

During a live Sunday service at the church’s campground in Asese, on Sunday, Pastor Oyakhilome addressed the incident, saying: “Nothing happens in the life of a child of God by accident. During the 2001 Ikeja cantonment bombing incident, the building vibrated so much, and we thought it was going to collapse. I thought to myself that if it collapsed, I was going to build a bigger, better one. At the end of the day, it didn’t collapse, and we called the engineers to see if there was any need to bring it down and rebuild, but it was still okay.”

He continued, “Now that this has happened, we will build a bigger, better, and more glorious one, and the devil will lick his wound.”

The Lagos Fire Service responded promptly to the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but Pastor Oyakhilome’s statement suggests that the church is already looking to the future and plans to rebuild and expand its headquarters.

The fire incident has sparked a lot of reactions on social media, with many members of the church and well-wishers expressing their support and encouragement to the church leadership.

