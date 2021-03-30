Christ Embassy's founder, Oyakhilome, slams pastors endorsing COVID-19 vaccine (Video) | Ripples Nigeria

Founder and President of Loveworld Incorporated aka Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has rebuked Christian leaders and men of God who are recommending the COVID-19 vaccines to Christians, saying it is not in their “calling” to do so.

Oyakhilome, while preaching in a video that circulated on different social media platforms, challenged the ministers of the gospel not to allow themselves to be used in such a drive.

The pastor has never hidden his resentment over the COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols set up by the government to halt its spread.

It will be recalled that Nigeria received about 3.92 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines on March 2 and have since begun the vaccination of Nigerians.

READ ALSO: There’s no scientific evidence that facemasks, lockdown can prevent COVID-19’ —Pastor Oyakhilome

Many clergymen of both the Christian and Muslim faiths were called by the government to encourage their members to take the vaccine.

While preaching in the video that circulated, Oyakhilome said: “I can’t understand how a minister of the gospel would be waiting for some vaccine to be the solution for the world. Where is your faith? What happened to you?

“We cannot make such recommendations, it is not our calling to make such recommendations. We cannot be used for that. As a minister of the gospel, you should not be used for that. How can you become a minister of vaccines? What happened to you? Where is the word of God in your mouth?

“Do you realise that if you would believe in Christ and the word of God the way you believe in this vaccine, there will be power in your mouth? He (God) made us healers.

“What is wrong? What has happened to you? When did we start making that kind of recommendation to God’s people? For God’s sake, think again. How can they send us to the churches to tell them to go take the vaccine?

“Listen, if I say to someone, you shall live and not die, that’s it for him. Isn’t that the Bible that you read? Where is your God of Elijah, your God of Moses? Where is your God of Peter, James, and John? What is the matter with you?”

Join the conversation

Opinions