Christian Chukwu, a symbol of excellence and patriotism – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of former captain of the country’s national soccer team, Christian Chukwu.

Chukwu, who led the Super Eagles, then known as the Green Eagles, to Nigeria’s first African Nations Cup (AFCON) victory in 1980, died on Saturday at the age of 74.

He later coached the Super Eagles to win a bronze medal at the 2004 AFCON held in Tunisia.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President eulogised Chukwu for a career defined by passion, discipline, and commitment to national pride.

The statement read: “The President joins the football community in mourning a legend whose contributions to the beautiful game elevated Nigeria’s status globally.

“Christian Chukwu was more than a footballer and coach. He was a symbol of excellence and patriotism.

“He brought joy to millions, mentored a generation of footballers, and stood as a pillar of Nigerian brand and sportsmanship on and off the pitch.

“His legacies will continue to live on in the trophies he won, the lives he touched, and the exciting moments he provided to football fans and spectators on the field and in the technical area.

“We are forever grateful for his contributions to the sport we all love, and we will always remember him with great respect and admiration.”

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the departed sportsman and comfort for his family.

