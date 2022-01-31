Christian Eriksen returns to EPL, joins Brentford on six-month deal

Denmark star, Christian Eriksen has signed a contract to play with Premier League club, Brentford till the end of the season.

Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch during the rescheduled Euro 2020 in the summer of 2021, is now set to return to full play after seven months out.

He was subsequently fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) – a type of pacemaker.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford,” head coach Thomas Frank said.

Read Also: Eriksen and Inter Milan agree to terminate contract

The 29-year-old won the league title with Inter Milan last season, but the Italians and Eriksen agreed to cancel his contract in December as players fitted with an ICD cannot compete in Serie A.

However, the Premier League does not have the same regulations.

After leaving Inter, Eriksen started training alone at Danish side Odense Boldklub – where he was previously a youth player – and outlined his aspirations of resuming his playing career in order to play for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He joined Inter in 2020 following a seven-year spell at Tottenham, during which he scored 69 goals in 305 games and helped the club reach the 2019 Champions League final.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now