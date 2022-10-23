Christian group backs APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

A Christian group under the aegies of Christian Ministries Welfare Initiative (CMWI), has thrown its weight behind the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presented for the 2023 presidential election, saying the combination of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima was the best to rule the country.

The CMWI, at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday to officially declare its support for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket, said despite the backlashes the APC has gotten from many Nigerians, it has resolved to support the APC ticket and would do all it takes to promote the party’s flag bearer to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election.

The National Coordinator of the group, Superintendent Apostle Aderemi Adebiyi, who addessed the press briefing said it was high time Christians shifted their focus away from the same-faith ticket as it would be detrimental to the country if the wrong person was voted into power on account of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“We are taking a decision of faith and conviction that will define us as true leaders of different denominations in the Christian community,” Adebiyi said.

“It’s obvious that the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket has generated a lot of backlashes and debates within Christian families. With all sincerity of purpose, the ticket is perceived as unfavourable to the Christians.

“Many Christians have gotten used to the conventional pairing of the presidential ticket between Christians and Muslims. Now, they perceive this as a departure from the norm, hence, they see it as a setback.

“We don’t have to keep using this as a basis to determine our next President. Muslims are human beings like us. We are praying to the same God,” he said.

