Christian group in North rejects APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states on Thursday described as a satanic plot to Islamise the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) decision to opt for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 general election.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate on Sunday.

The development has attracted backlash in Nigeria, particularly among the Christian community in the country.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Evangelist Musa Misal and Secretary, Sarafa Adekunle Oyewo, YOWICAN promised to mobilize its members to reject the ticket.

The group also vowed to mobilize its members to embark on a massive protest against the ticket.



The statement read: ” We call on our father, the Executive Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Rt Hon. Simon Bako Lalong to convene a meeting of all APC Northern Christians to chart a way forward or else he may be seen to be a puppet of the Hausa/Fulani oligarchy.

The Christian youths expressed shock with the choice of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate despite appeals by well-meaning Nigerians of both faiths on the danger of such move.

It added: “Now that the dice is cast and the APC has come out to tell us that there is no credible and competent northern Christian worthy to be Vice President of Nigeria, we the entire northern Christian youth reject this in all its ramification and will mobilize our teaming members to distance themselves from this evil and satanic plot to Islamize Nigeria.

“Furthermore, we will strategize and protect the votes so that the evil plotters will not rig the elections. We have millions of voters to make the change possible.”

