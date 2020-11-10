Christian group urges security agencies to rescue abducted members

The Tarayar Ekklisiyoyin Kristi A Nigeria (TEKAN), an umbrella body of several church denominations in the country, on Monday, urged security agencies in the country to help secure the release of their pastors and members abducted by kidnappers in Borno State.

The group made the call in a statement issued in Jos, Plateau State, by its General Secretary, Rev. Moses Ebuga.

It added that the country was passing through a most trying time.

The statement read: “We are experiencing an upsurge in killings and kidnapping of our members in various denominations that make up the TEKAN churches. This is reflected in Borno, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue, and Plateau States, among others, where several members abducted, including our clergy, are still under captivity.

“We are calling on the various security agencies and the Federal Government to ensure their safe release, and subsequent prosecution of the perpetrators of this evil act.”

The group also called on political actors to be mindful of the plight of the citizens and address it holistically to strengthen peace and unity in the country

“We are in the midst of one of the most trying times in the history of our nation; we still urge our citizens to be law-abiding, stay the course of dialogue, and be more committed to God and prayerful.

“Our political leaders must be sensitive to events of the times and not allow sectional and or parochial interests to overtake them as Nigerians expect them to deal constructively with the challenges identified by the protesters.

“We are concerned, as all well-meaning citizens are, about the events of the last six weeks.

“This peaceful protest was later hijacked by hoodlums and later characterised by violence, destruction of lives, attack on places of worship especially churches, individuals, and government properties. As a fellowship we condemn such acts in totality,” it added.

