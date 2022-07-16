Metro
Christian private institution, Covenant University, reportedly bans black overalls on campus
Covenant University, a Christian private institution based in Ota, Ogun State has reportedly banned its students from wearing black overall outfits and “brogues” pair of shoes on campus.
The recent law was expectedly to take effect when the students resume in August for the 2022/2023 school session.
The announcement was brought to social media by a Twitter user identified as @TrendWithOla. Her caption to the statement reads, “Wear Brogues or Black top on Black skirt/trouser at your peril and chop suspension says: Covenant University Management.”
Read also:UNILAG, Bowen University ‘fight’ to admit singer Rema
According to the statement that surfaced on social media, students were allowed to wear black shirts and trousers on other colours, albeit, they must desist from combining the colour which has been connoted as negative to be worn simultaneously.
Students stand the risk of facing disciplinary action should they fail to adhere to the instruction.
The statement reads in part, “All students should note that from next session, wearing black top/shirt, on black trouser/skirt is prohibited. Black material can only be worn with other colours.”
Read the full statement below.
Wear Brogues or Black top on Black skirt/trouser at your peril and chop suspension says: Covenant University Management. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9Ut9UTTRjs
— #WizkidAt32❤️🇳🇬 (@trendwithola) July 16, 2022
Expectedly, social media users have aired their opinion pertaining to the recent development.
Meanwhile, the institution has not mentioned anything on the trending topic on their various social media accounts.
Covenant University is a private Christian university in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria. It is affiliated with Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Gospel Church, which was founded by Bishop David Oyedepo.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...