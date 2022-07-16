Christian private institution, Covenant University, reportedly bans black overalls on campus

Covenant University, a Christian private institution based in Ota, Ogun State has reportedly banned its students from wearing black overall outfits and “brogues” pair of shoes on campus.

The recent law was expectedly to take effect when the students resume in August for the 2022/2023 school session.

The announcement was brought to social media by a Twitter user identified as @TrendWithOla. Her caption to the statement reads, “Wear Brogues or Black top on Black skirt/trouser at your peril and chop suspension says: Covenant University Management.”

According to the statement that surfaced on social media, students were allowed to wear black shirts and trousers on other colours, albeit, they must desist from combining the colour which has been connoted as negative to be worn simultaneously.

Students stand the risk of facing disciplinary action should they fail to adhere to the instruction.

The statement reads in part, “All students should note that from next session, wearing black top/shirt, on black trouser/skirt is prohibited. Black material can only be worn with other colours.”

Expectedly, social media users have aired their opinion pertaining to the recent development.

Meanwhile, the institution has not mentioned anything on the trending topic on their various social media accounts.

Covenant University is a private Christian university in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria. It is affiliated with Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Gospel Church, which was founded by Bishop David Oyedepo.

