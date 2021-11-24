Christians, Muslims face terrorism, insecurity equally —MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has stated that all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations, are battling the challenges of terrorism and insurgency.

This was contained in a statement issued by the MURIC Director, Ishaq Akintola on Wednesday in Lagos, who further noted that President Muhammadu Buhari never repressed religious freedom in the country.

Akintola made this call in response to the decision of the United States to delist Nigeria from the list of ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ on the issue of freedom of religion in 2020.

He stated that Nigeria was initially added to the list due to ‘lies and propaganda’ by some citizens.

The MURIC said, “We have a tragedy facing both Christians and Muslims squarely. Is it the government that is killing Christians? Who are those killing Christians in the South-East? To the North-East where there are insurgency and banditry, the killers don’t discriminate; they attack Muslims and Christians.

READ ALSO: MURIC defends VP Osinbajo over allegations of Christianisation of political offices

“Nigeria was never a religious violator. The administration we have now was never a religious violator. Government at the federal level, our President has never had the opportunity to abuse religion, to use it arbitrarily.

“It is just that some Nigerians want to get at certain people in power by all means, And so, they can concoct any lies and take to the US and because the US is always hungry for information about other countries, the US would swallow it hook line and sinker.”

“No Nigerian should go outside the country to write negative reports or use undue influence to speak negatively about the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now