CHRISTMAS ROW: Is owning football club or university in the Bible? CAC pastor asks MFM’s Olukoya

A Pastor with the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Akure, Pastor Tunde Adanri- Omojuwa, at the weekend, challenged the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya, to educate Christians on the exact date of birth of Jesus Christ.

Adanri-Omojuwa, in a statement he personally signed in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said Olukoya’s postulation was based on secular publications and philosophies of some anti-Christ working for the devil.

Olukoya had said last week that MFM did not celebrate Christmas because it was not biblical.

According to Adanri-Omojuwa, the date of birth of Jesus Christ might not be known and might not be the actual date, “because Christ is not a human being whose date of birth should be known or recorded.”

He said: “Prophet Micah clearly reveals to us that Bethlehem was not the first time and place our Jesus Christ first appeared. He reveals to us that Christ going forth have been from old, from eternity.

“So for such God incarnate who Christ is, the date of His physical appearance through the virgin Mary in a Manger in Bethlehem was taken out of the record of man within the first four years of His appearance.”

The CAC pastor said some things that are not biblical were being practised by the MFM.

Read also: ISWAP EXECUTIONS: Nnamdi Kanu vows to make stunning revelation

He challenged Olukoya to produce biblical injunction that supported having a football club or secular university, adding that “yet Olukoya has built a gigantic one.”

“What do Christians do on Christmas that should be offensive to Olukoya? Do Christians, during Christmas, celebrate “Mars” or the Sun that he mentioned was celebrated by the Roman Empire on December 25?

“The word Christmas may not be appropriate for the celebration of the incarnation of Christ. We all know we inherited the wrong naming or wrong title from the leaders of the Catholic Church

“It is just unfortunate today that rather than leading the church of Christ to celebrate Jesus, most of General Overseer and bishops today are drawing the attention of their church members to themselves, exploiting themselves and misleading the churches of Christ under their care to celebrate them and honour them than Christ.

“Nevertheless, what should be more important to us during Christmas should not be food and drinks and the orgies and sinful behaviors which unbelievers engaged during Christmas but the unrivaled Spiritual aura that usually folks the entire world between December 24 /25 chosen to celebrate the coming of our Lord and Saviour.”

“Therefore, concerning the celebration of Christmas or whatever name we give to the commemoration of coming of Christ into the world in the physical form, Pastor Olukoya should be advised to stop playing the holier than thou attitude and to join other Christians and the world to celebrate Jesus.”

Join the conversation

Opinions