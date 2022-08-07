Christy O, Cyph evicted from Big Brother Naija

Two housemates, Christy O and Cyph, were evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 7 on Sunday.

The duo became the first housemates to be evicted from this year’s reality show.

Christy O and Cyph’s exit from the house came a few hours after another housemate, Beauty Tukura, was disqualified from the contest for breaking the house rules.

Following the exit of the trio, there are now 21 housemates left in the reality show to vie for the N100 million grand prize.

