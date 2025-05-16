Chude Jideonwo moves to appeal N500m defamation lawsuit over Diezani’s Docu-Series ‘Is It Your Money?’

Chude Jideonwo, a media entrepreneur and storyteller, plans to fight the recent defamation decision obtained by Diezani Alison-Madueke, the former Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Recall that in April 19 Bayelsa State High Court ruled that Chude Jideonwo and other producers of the ‘Is It Your Money’ documentary pay Diezani Alison-Madueke N500 million in damages.

The Bayelsa State High Court rendered the ruling in relation to Jideonwo’s four-part documentary series “Is It Your Money?” which examines claims of widespread corruption during Alison Madueke’s tenure in office.

Due to its daring storyline and thorough reporting, the series attracted a lot of attention. While legal actions are ongoing, the first two episodes will be temporarily removed from Jideonwo’s platform.

While reacting to the lawsuit, Jideonwo said, “This legal challenge is more than a personal battle. It raises urgent questions about press freedom, responsible journalism, and the future of investigative storytelling in Nigeria. If this ruling is allowed to stand, it could set a troubling precedent. Journalists and filmmakers may begin to fear telling the truth about those in power.”

“The documentary took months of careful work. The team behind it verified all claims, made clear distinctions between facts and allegations, and reached out to every person mentioned in the series through proper channels, including the former minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke. The final part of the series, which features an exclusive interview with Alison-Madueke in London, was delayed for over six months to ensure it was handled responsibly and thoroughly.” He added.

