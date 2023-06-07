News
Chukwueze fired up after bagging Best African Player award in La Liga
After being crowned the best African player in the Spanish League for the 2022–2023 season, Samuel Chukwueze has expressed his happiness.
Chukwueze was crucial in helping Villarreal qualify for next season’s UEFA Europa League.
Over the course of all competitions, the Nigerian international helped the Yellow Submarine with 11 assists in addition to 13 goals.
“I feel so happy to win this award,” Chukwueze said.
“I’ve worked very hard this season, but I want to thank my teammates for making it possible. Without them this wouldn’t have been possible for me, the coach [Quique Setién] too.
“When the coach believes in you, and gives you the confidence to play and enjoy yourself, it really motivates you.”
Chukwueze has also challenged himself to do more for the club next season.
“I think I can still do more.
“I want to continue working hard. I’m still young, so I’m still learning. This is just the beginning,” he concluded.
