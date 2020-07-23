Chukwueze gets new boss at Villarreal as Emery takes over as manager

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze will henceforth work under a new manager, Unai Emery, at La Liga club, Villareal.

Former Arsenal boss Emery succeeds Javi Calleja, who left Villareal despite a fifth-placed finish that secured a Europa League spot.

Emery, who has had stints at Sevilla, Valencia as well as Paris Saint-Germain, has been out of work since being sacked by Arsenal last November after 18 months in charge.

Read Also: Emery sacked by Arsenal 18 months after replacing Wenger

The 48-year-old Spaniard won three successive Europa Leagues with Sevilla and a French Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish La Liga season was concluded last Sunday, with Real Madrid emerging champions.

Sevilla are still in the Europa League this season, and will face AS Roma in the second leg of their last-16 tie early next month.

Join the conversation

Opinions