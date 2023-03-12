Chukwueze helps Villarreal earn point against Betis

In Sunday’s La Liga match, Samuel Chukwueze of the Super Eagles played the whole ninety minutes as Real Betis held Villarreal to a 1-1 draw.

The Nigerian international, who was playing in his 23rd game, has five assists and three goals to his credit.

After a brilliant move by Borja Iglesias in the 58th minute, Real Betis unexpectedly took the lead.

But, Yeremi Pino’s excellent finish in the 55th minute gave Villarreal the equalizer.

With the result, Real Betis is in fifth place on 42 points, while Villarreal is fifth on 38 points.

Meanwhile, Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to keep their nine-point lead at the top of La Liga.

