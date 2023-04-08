Chukwueze nets brace as Villarreal win five-goal thriller at Real Madrid

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze scores a double to help Villarreal defeat Spanish La Liga champions Real Madrid 3-2 on Saturday night.

The defeat for the champions dealt more blows to their already faint hopes of successfully defending their title this season.

Chukwueze stunning strike 10 minutes from time left Real 12 points behind current leaders Barcelona, having played a game more.

The Nigeria international had scored an equaliser in the 39th minute after a Pau Torres own goal put the hosts ahead in the 16th minute.

Read Also: Chukwueze helps Villarreal earn point against Betis

Vinicius Jr’s solo strike put Real ahead again in the 48th minute but Jose Luis Morales equalised on 70, before Chukwueze stunned the hosts with a fine effort.

With just 10 La Liga games remaining, the Carlo Ancelotti side would need a strong finish to the season and an unlikely Barcelona collapse to defend their title.

The win moves Villarreal up to fifth in the table, four points off the top four.

Barcelona, meanwhile, could move 15 points clear at the top when they host Girona on Monday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now