CHURCHILL TO TONTO DIKEH: Leave me alone, face your career!

Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has told his ex-wife to leave him alone after she recently claimed in a post on Instagram, that he (Olakunle) is bisexual.

While reacting to the claim by Tonto Dikeh on Instastory on Tuesday, Olakunle Churchill addressed all those who cared to listen, saying they shouldn’t succumb to the temptation of anyone trying to use his name to trend on social media.

He also advised Tonto Dikeh to stay away from him and concentrate her energy on her acting career.

“Nigerians should not succumb to the temptation of anyone using my name to trend “Churchill”. Idleness gives room for pointless reaction. Focus on your career and leave me the hell alone,” Olakunle Churchill wrote on Instastory.

Tonto Dikeh had earlier asked a thought-provoking question on her Instagram page on Monday when she pointed out that she walked out of her marriage when she discovered she was married to a bisexual man.

She wrote on Instagram: You wake up one day and you discover you are married to a bisexual man…. what would you do?

Tonto added: “I walked out… For those who say God forbid, well I hope you know that 60% of the men you/we marry sleep with men.”

Controversial radio personality, Daddy Freeze who was reacting to Tonto Dikeh’s claim on his official Instagram page said that he does not doubt the allegations by the actress which shocked users on Instagram even though she didn’t mention names.

He wrote: “Hmmm people have been suggesting this for years… I think this should be investigated; there are way too many stories. I’m not sure I doubt her claim…”

Tonto’s controversial post on Instagram comes almost two weeks after her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill filed a N500 million suit against her over her (Tonto’s) explosive interview conducted and published in May 2019.

