C&I Leasing, Linkage Assurance, Okomu Oil top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

The market was largely bearish last week, posting losses on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

C AND I LEASING

C & I Leasing tops our list this week on the basis of its dividend proposal last week following.

The board during the week announced a proposal of N0.20 per share dividend subject to shareholders’ endorsement.

The qualification date has been fixed for 13th July while the payment date is 31st May.

Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at N3.04 while its Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 1.36%.

LINKAGE ASSURANCE

Linkage Assurance makes our list on the account of the board’s consideration of a 1 for 4 scrip issue for its shareholders.

The qualification date is 17th July while the closure of the company’s register will happen between 20th and 24th July.

OKOMU OIL PALM

Okomu Oil features on our list on the account of its status as the bourse’s top performer last week.

It opened at N64 and closed at N77.40, gaining N20.94.

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY

NAHCO makes our list for being the highest price loser last week. Opening at N2.64, the stock closed at N2, depreciating by 24.24%.

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

Sovereign Trust Insurance features on our list this week for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share.

NCR NIGERIA PLC

NCR makes our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N2 per share.

ARBICO PLC

Arbico makes our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N1.89 per share.

