Civilian death toll rises to 352 as Russia/Ukraine conflict enters day 5

The Ukrainian Health Ministry has confirmed that at least 352 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed, while 1,684 people had been wounded so far following the invasion of the country by Russia, last Thursday.

As the conflict enters the fifth day, the Ministry, in a statement late Sunday, said among the injured were 116 children, while more than 350,000 had so far fled the country as refugees.

“We have recorded 352 civilian deaths including 14 children since Thursday. By Sunday afternoon, 1,684 civilians and 116 childen have been wounded,” the Minister said.

But in a statement to counter the Ukrainian claim, the Russian defence ministry said its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and that Ukraine’s civilian population is not in danger.

