CJN absent at inauguration of new SANs

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad was absent at Monday’s new legal year ceremony as he did not preside over the inauguration of 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria as earlier expected.

Immediately the 19 Justices of the apex court filed into the courtroom at 10:02 am, (thus marking the commencement of the programme) the absence of the CJN was noticed.

In his place, the inauguration regarded as a ceremony of the Supreme Court was presided over by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, the next most Senior Justice of the Supreme Court.

READ ALSO: CJN swears in eight new Supreme Court Justices

As at the time of filing in this report, no reason was given for the absence of Justice Tanko Muhammad at the event which has always been presided over by the sitting CJN.

The unavailability of the CJN at the event which began with the administering of oaths to the new SANs may be impromptu as Dr. Festus Akande, the Director of Press of the Supreme Court, only issued a statement on December 7, 2020, stating that the CJN would preside over the event.

Join the conversation

Opinions