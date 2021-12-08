Politics
CJN cautions security agents on harassment of judges
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, on Wednesday, cautioned security and agencies over the increasing harassment of judicial officers in the country.
Muhammad made the call at a special session put together by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to herald the formal commencement of the 2021/2022 legal year of the Supreme Court.
The CJN was reacting to the October 29 invasion of the Abuja home of the Supreme Court Justice, Mary Peter Odili, by security agents.
He said: “I must make it known to all and sundry that we have had enough dosage of such embarrassments and harassments of our judicial officers across the country and we can no longer take any of such shenanigans. The silence of the judiciary should never be mistaken for stupidity or weakness.
“By the nature of our work, we are conservative but not conquered species and should not be pushed further than this by any individual, institution, or agency of the government.
“With time, those taking the judiciary as a mere weakling will soon realise that it is from the calmest seas, we often experience the fiercest storms.
“Nigeria, to the best of my knowledge, is not a lawless society.
“We should begin to do things that will project us favourably and rightly, too, to the international community.
“No law permits anyone to invade, subdue or overawe any Nigerian citizen in his or her residence with a flimsy, fraudulently obtained search warrant.”
