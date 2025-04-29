CJN, Kekere-Ekun, warns NBA against ‘frivolous’ corruption petitions targeting judges

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has issued a strong caution to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), urging the body to refrain from submitting unsubstantiated and frivolous petitions against judges, noting that many accusations of corruption leveled against judicial officers often lack merit and substance.

The CJN’s concerns were conveyed in a statement released on Tuesday by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Tobi Soniyi.

According to the statement, Justice Kekere-Ekun, while addressing calls from members of the NBA Bar and Bench Forum for enhanced protection for judicial officers, implored legal practitioners to actively defend the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary rather than engage in its disparagement.

The CJN emphasized that “some people write petitions against judges simply to intimidate them.” She expressed her concern over the emotional toll these often baseless investigations take on judges, who are frequently left traumatized only to be exonerated when no evidence of wrongdoing is discovered.

However, Justice Kekere-Ekun made it clear that individuals with legitimate grievances against judges should direct their complaints through the proper channels, specifically to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Justice Kekere-Ekun warned that “anyone accusing judges of corruption must support the allegation with clear and credible evidence.” She also voiced her disappointment at the perceived silence of the NBA when frivolous and unfounded allegations are publicly made against members of the judiciary.

The CJN further criticized the growing practice of lawyers appearing on television to publicly condemn judges without first thoroughly reviewing court judgments to understand the legal reasoning behind the judicial decisions.

She called upon senior members of the Bar to take on the crucial role of mentoring young lawyers, instilling discipline and upholding the highest standards of professionalism within the legal profession.

Echoing the CJN’s concerns, the Chairman of the NBA Bar and Bench Forum, Richard Ahonaruogho, advised the NJC to implement a rigorous screening process for petitions submitted against judges. He urged the council to discard those deemed frivolous from the outset, thereby preventing the unnecessary expenditure of the council’s time and resources.

Ahonaruogho proposed the imposition of significant financial penalties for the filing of frivolous petitions as a deterrent. He also made a direct appeal to the CJN for her support in fostering an environment of mutual respect and understanding between the Bar and the Bench.

