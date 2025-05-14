CJN pledges reforms in judiciary as she pays tribute to late Justice Ogwuegbu

Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has assured Nigerians that the judiciary is actively working to address its most pressing challenges, including delays in justice delivery, poor funding, and dwindling public confidence.

She made this statement on Wednesday in Abuja during a special court session held in honour of late Supreme Court Justice Emmanuel Ogwuegbu, who passed away at the age of 91 on October 28, 2024.

Acknowledging that the judiciary must earn back the trust of the public, Justice Kekere-Ekun said, “This is not just a time to pay tribute, but also to think deeply. We are working hard to bring about change.”

She described the current state of the judiciary as troubling, but affirmed that measures are underway to tackle the systemic issues. “There are serious issues like delays in delivering justice, a lack of resources, and a loss of public confidence,” she noted. “However, efforts are ongoing to fix them.”

The CJN used the solemn occasion to reflect on the exemplary legacy of the late Justice Ogwuegbu, praising his integrity, brilliance, and unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

“Justice Ogwuegbu showed us what is possible through honesty, knowledge, service, and courage. Let us follow his example,” she urged.

Describing his passing as a monumental loss to the nation, she said, “He was a brilliant, thoughtful, and fair judge.” Justice Kekere-Ekun also highlighted his influence on Nigeria’s legal system, saying his body of work helped entrench democratic values and good governance.

“His work strengthened Nigeria’s legal system and promoted freedom, good governance, and justice,” she added. “His decisions were not just about solving cases but also about upholding values and guiding the country in the right direction.”

Born on March 16, 1933, in Amainyi, Ihitte-Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State, Justice Ogwuegbu began his education at St. Theresa’s School in his hometown, before proceeding to St. Patrick’s College, Calabar.

He studied law at the University of Liverpool and was called to the English Bar in 1961. He returned to Nigeria the following year to begin his legal career and later earned a Master’s degree in law from the University of London.

Justice Ogwuegbu was appointed a High Court Judge in Imo State in 1976, promoted to the Court of Appeal in 1987, and joined the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1992. His illustrious career also included an international posting to the Supreme Court of The Gambia in 1999.

He retired in 2003 after over four decades of public service in the legal profession.

Justice Kekere-Ekun’s remarks came as the legal community paid tribute to a man regarded not just as a jurist, but as a guardian of justice whose influence helped shape Nigeria’s legal foundations.

