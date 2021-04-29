CJN postpones inauguration of 18 Appeal Court judges, as courts remain closed | Ripples Nigeria

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, has announced the indefinite postponement of the scheduled inauguration of the 18 newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal earlier scheduled to hold today (Thursday).

Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday night learnt that the postponement of the event was mainly because of the ongoing strike by judiciary workers, which has kept all Nigerian courts shut since April 6.

The striking judiciary workers, under the auspices of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), commenced the industrial action on Tuesday, April 6, demanding the implementation of constitutional provisions and court judgments granting financial autonomy to the judiciary.

The authorities had fixed Thursday for the swearing-in of the new Court of Appeal judges without taking into account the impact the strike would have on the scheduled event.

On Thursday, CJN’s media aide, Ahuraka Isah, told newsmen, “I am aware that the swearing-in has been postponed and no new date has been fixed for it, but I don’t know the reason for the postponement.”

Ripples Nigeria reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of the judges following their recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Below are the names of the new appointees with their states of origin and current positions.

1. Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State), Grand Kadi of the Niger State Sharia Court of Appeal

2. Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau), a judge of the High Count of Plateau State

3. Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa), a judge of the High Court of Adamawa State

4. Yusuf A. Bashir (Taraba), a judge of the High Court of Taraba State

5. Usman A. Musale (Yobe), a judge of the High Court of the F C.T., Abuja

6. Ibrahim Wakili Jauro (Yobe), a judge of the High Court of Yobe State

READ ALSO: NJC recommends appointment of 18 Court of Appeal judges, eight others

7. Abba Bello Mohammed (Kano State), a judge of the High Court of the F C.T., Abuja.

8. Bature Isah Gafai (Katsina), a judge of the Federal High Court

9. Danlami Zama Senchi (Kebbi), a judge of the High Court of the F C T., Abuja

10. Mohammed Lawal Abubakar (Sokoto), a judge of the High Court of Sokoto State

11. Hassan Muslim Sule (Zamfara), a judge of the Federal High Court

11. Hassan Muslim Sule (Zamfara), a judge of the Federal High Court

12. Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi (Imo), a judge of the High Court of Imo State

13. Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen (Bayelsa), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja

14. Sybil Onyeji Gbagi (Delta), a judge of the High Court of Lagos State

15. Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja

16. Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja

17. Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo), a judge of the High Court of Ondo State

18. Bola Samuel Ademola (Ondo), a judge of the High Court of Ondo State.

Join the conversation

Opinions