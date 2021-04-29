CJN postpones inauguration of 18 Appeal Court judges, as courts remain closed | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
CJN postpones inauguration of 18 Appeal Court judges, as courts remain closed
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, has announced the indefinite postponement of the scheduled inauguration of the 18 newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal earlier scheduled to hold today (Thursday).
Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday night learnt that the postponement of the event was mainly because of the ongoing strike by judiciary workers, which has kept all Nigerian courts shut since April 6.
The striking judiciary workers, under the auspices of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), commenced the industrial action on Tuesday, April 6, demanding the implementation of constitutional provisions and court judgments granting financial autonomy to the judiciary.
The authorities had fixed Thursday for the swearing-in of the new Court of Appeal judges without taking into account the impact the strike would have on the scheduled event.
On Thursday, CJN’s media aide, Ahuraka Isah, told newsmen, “I am aware that the swearing-in has been postponed and no new date has been fixed for it, but I don’t know the reason for the postponement.”
Ripples Nigeria reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of the judges following their recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).
Below are the names of the new appointees with their states of origin and current positions.
1. Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State), Grand Kadi of the Niger State Sharia Court of Appeal
2. Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau), a judge of the High Count of Plateau State
3. Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa), a judge of the High Court of Adamawa State
4. Yusuf A. Bashir (Taraba), a judge of the High Court of Taraba State
5. Usman A. Musale (Yobe), a judge of the High Court of the F C.T., Abuja
6. Ibrahim Wakili Jauro (Yobe), a judge of the High Court of Yobe State
READ ALSO: NJC recommends appointment of 18 Court of Appeal judges, eight others
7. Abba Bello Mohammed (Kano State), a judge of the High Court of the F C.T., Abuja.
8. Bature Isah Gafai (Katsina), a judge of the Federal High Court
9. Danlami Zama Senchi (Kebbi), a judge of the High Court of the F C T., Abuja
10. Mohammed Lawal Abubakar (Sokoto), a judge of the High Court of Sokoto State
11. Hassan Muslim Sule (Zamfara), a judge of the Federal High Court
11. Hassan Muslim Sule (Zamfara), a judge of the Federal High Court
12. Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi (Imo), a judge of the High Court of Imo State
13. Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen (Bayelsa), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja
14. Sybil Onyeji Gbagi (Delta), a judge of the High Court of Lagos State
15. Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja
16. Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun), a judge of the High Court of the F.C.T., Abuja
17. Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo), a judge of the High Court of Ondo State
18. Bola Samuel Ademola (Ondo), a judge of the High Court of Ondo State.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris
Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first leg...
Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante on two-year contract
Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has completed a move from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua to Spanish Iberdola side Levante. The...
Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation
Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
Latest Tech News
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...