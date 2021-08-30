CJN summons five Chief Judges over conflicting court’s orders on PDP crisis, Anambra election

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has summoned the Chief Judges of five states over conflicting orders emanating from their courts.

Mohammad, who is also the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), issued the summons on Monday.

Those summoned were the Chief Judges of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Anambra, and Imo States.

The CJN was reacting to conflicting court’s orders on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship tussle and the Anambra State governorship election in the last one month.

The Rivers State High Court had last Monday restrained Prince Uche Secondus from parading himself as national chairman of the PDP.

He was reinstated two days later by the Kebbi State High Court.

The matter took a further twist on Friday when the Cross River State High Court barred the embattled chairman from returning as helmsman of the major opposition party.

READ ALSO: CJN postpones inauguration of 18 Appeal Court judges, as courts remain closed

The summons read: “My attention has been drawn to media reports of some courts of coordinate jurisdiction granting conflicting Exparte Orders on the same subject matter.

“It has become expedient for me to invite you for a detailed briefing on the development.

“This is even more compelling having regard to earlier NJC warning to judicial officers on the need to be circumspect in granting Exparte applications.”

Join the conversation

Opinions