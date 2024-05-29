CJN summons judges over conflicting orders on Kano emirship tussle

The Chief Justice Of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tajudeen Olukayode Ariwoola, on Wednesday summoned the Chief Justice of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho and the Chief Judge of Kano State over the conflicting orders issued by Judges under their jurisdiction.

The summons became imperative following the conflicting orders issued by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano after an earlier order by the Kano State High Court on the tussle over the position of the Emir of Kano.

The orders had directed the reinstated Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi to vacate the palace and the dethroned Emir Ado Bayero to also vacate the palace.

This had since spirited unrest in Kano with youths trooping out in the streets to express their support for either of the Emirs.

Also, the conflicting orders by both the Federal High Court and the Kano State High Court has led many observers to complain at the seeming abuse of Court process with Courts of concurrent jurisdiction both giving conflicting judgments.

