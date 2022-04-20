CJN swears in six High Court judges, preaches against unethical conduct

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, on Wednesday sworn-in six newly appointed Judges of the Federal High Court and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

Muhammed, who addressed the judges at the Supreme Court in Abuja, advised them to shun all forms of corrupt practices.

He warned that the National Judicial Council would not fail in dealing with anyone indicted for unethical conduct.

The newly sworn-in Federal High Court Judges were Emmanuel Gakko, Bala Khalifa-Mohammed Usman, Aminu Garba, Musa Sulaiman Liman, Ahmad Gama Mahmud and Segun-Bello Mabel Taiye.

Joseph Adebayo Aina was inaugurated as a judge of the FCT High Court

The CJN said: “The National Judicial Council will never rest on its oars in fishing out the bad eggs within the judiciary at all times.

READ ALSO: CJN Tanko swears in 18 Appeal Court justices

“You can only run but certainly won’t have the capacity to hide from the long arm of our disciplinary apparatus. Never should you engage in any act that may make you regret ever being a judicial officer.

“Though judicial officers are not known to possess some supernatural powers to perform wonders, I can assure you that the society within which you will operate may demand the impossible from you as judges.

“There is nothing we have not seen or heard of, before, but you should be ready to see and hear more, especially as we approach election season in 2023.

“Even though I rejoice with you on this very important appointment, I still sympathise with you for the many troubles, inconveniences, verbal assaults and all sorts of uncomplimentary remarks that may be made about you by various litigants in the course of your adjudication, especially if your conscience is not controlling your conduct.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now