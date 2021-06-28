CJN Tanko swears in 18 Appeal Court justices

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has sworn in 18 judges who were recently elevated to the Court of Appeal.

The new judges of the Court of Appeal are Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State)

Muhammad Sirajo (Plateau)

Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa)

Yusuf Bashir (Taraba)

Usman Musale (Yobe)

Ibrahim Jauro (Yobe)

Abba Mohammed (Kano State)

Bature Gafai (Katsina)

Danlami Senchi (Kebbi)

Mohammed Abubakar (Sokoto).

Others include Hassan Sule (Zamfara)

Kenneth Amadi (Imo)

Peter Affen (Bayelsa)

Sybil Gbagi (Delta)

Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos)

Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun)

Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo)

Bola Ademola (Ondo).

Details later…

