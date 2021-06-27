CJN to swear in 18 new Appeal Court justices Monday

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, will swear in the 18 new justices of the Court of Appeal.

The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadizatu Mustapha, disclosed this in a letter addressed to the Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Justice Salisu Garba.

The letter read: “The CJN invites your lordship to the swearing in ceremony of the following Justices of the Court of Appeal Abuja on Monday, June 28, 2021, by 10:00 a.m. at the Main Court Room of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Friday dismissed a suit challenging the appointment of the justices.

The South-East Cultural group, Alaigbo Foundation, which filed the suit against the National Judicial Council (NJC), said the appointment of the justices breached the federal character principle.

The new justices are – Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos), Bature Isah Gafai (Katsina), Danlami Senchi (Kebbi), Mohammed Abubakar (Sokoto), Bola Ademola (Ondo), Hassan Sule (Zamfara), Kenneth Amadi (Imo), Peter Affen (Bayelsa), Sybil Gbagi (Delta), Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun) and Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo).

Others are – Yusuf Bashir (Taraba), Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State), Muhammad Sirajo (Plateau), Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa), Usman Musale (Yobe), Ibrahim Jauro (Yobe) and Abba Mohammed (Kano State).

