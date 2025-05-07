﻿CJTF kills three ISWAP commanders, recovers high caliber anti-aircraft gun in Borno (Video)

The Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) attached to Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army, has neutralized three top commanders of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Izge town, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The successful operation which came after a sustained battle against the terrorist group, also saw the CJTF recovering a high-caliber anti-aircraft gun and several motorcycles belonging to the terrorist fighters.

Counter-insurgency and security expert, Zagazola Makama, who shared a video of the gun on X on Wednesday, said the incident occurred on Tuesday when the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the town under the cover of darkness.

“The CJTF operatives engaged the insurgents in a fierce gun battle that lasted several minutes, forcing the attackers to retreat,” Makama wrote.

“The CJTF men stood their ground and successfully repelled the attack. Three of the terrorists were neutralised during the exchange of fire, while the rest fled into the bush with gunshot wounds.

“According to a source, the CJTF recovered one anti-aircraft gun and three motorcycles used by the terrorists during the operation. No civilian casualty was recorded, and normalcy has since been restored in the area.

“The CJTF has continued to play a vital role in supporting military operations across the North East, particularly in intelligence gathering and defending local communities against insurgent threats,” he stated.

