Claim Abba Kyari was attacked by inmates false, reckless —NCoS

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has debunked the claim that Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, was attacked by inmates at Kuje Correctional Centre.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Francis Enobore, dismissed the claim in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

A report published in some Nigerian newspapers claimed that Abba Kyari was attacked by over 100 inmates for collecting bribe from them while in office.

The report also claimed that the embattled deputy police commissioner requested the court to grant him a bail because his life was under threat.

Reacting, Enobore said that Kyari was safe and healthy in the prison, adding that the claim was baseless and mischievous.

He warned those sponsoring the claim to desist from the unpatriotic act or face proper litigations.

The statement read: “The story is false, reckless and mischievous. It is the handiwork of some jobless cheap recognition-seeking charlatans masquerading as newsmen, lacking in intellectual capacity to interrogate what they conjure or hear before feeding the public.

“That the author is completely oblivious of where and how detention of a suspect originates speaks volume of his ineptitude and the much his story can be relied upon. For the record, Abba Kyari is one of the over 800 inmates in the location where he is being kept.

“However, notable individuals including Ex-Governors, Ministers, Senators and other celebrities of higher social status have passed through the same facility without any threat to their lives.

“Those playing pranks with his detention are warned to desist from such unpatriotic acts as they may be asked, through formal litigation, to justify their statement.

“The Controller-General, NCoS, Haliru Nababa, is determined to continue to upscale inmates’ welfare, safe and humane custody with fervour. Therefore, he will not be distracted by inane publications.”

