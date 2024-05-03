Clark accuses ex-Kogi governor Yahaya Bello, of corruption, killings

In a fiery interview on Arise Television Thursday, prominent Nigerian figure Edwin Clark launched a scathing attack on Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi State.

Clark painted a grim picture of Bello’s administration, characterizing it as “rough, marred with corruption, and stained by killings.”

He specifically mentioned killings during elections, hinting at potential human rights abuses.

Clark urged Bello to face legal scrutiny, suggesting the former governor answer questions about his finances. Clark raised concerns regarding the source of funds Bello used for an alleged payment to an American school, questioning whether the money belonged to Bello personally or to the state of Kogi.

The interview also touched on the performance of the current Kogi governor, Ahmed Ododo. Clark criticized Ododo for appearing to be “running after” Bello, implying a lack of strong leadership.

He said, “Yahaya Bello is just being stubborn. He has been living very very rough…having a very rough government, corruption, killing of people in the place during elections and so on.

“There’s time for everything and it has come for him to answer questions. He should go to court. He should go to court to answer the substance of the case, where did he get the money from?

“Is it true or not that the money he paid to the American school belongs to him or belongs to the government of Kogi State?

“The behaviour of the new governor shows Yahaya Bello is in power for the third time. Ahmed Ododo is just running after him.

“I just want to plead with Ododo to do the needful so that the youth in this country will have something to fall upon.”

