Politics
Clark backs South-East for presidency in 2023
A former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, on Saturday threw his weight behind the call for the South-East to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.
Clark, who stated this when he received a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, said the South-East must be allowed to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.
He added that such a move would ensure consensus, equity and unity in the country.
The elder statesman charged the ex-Senate President to continue the task of persuading and reassuring other Nigerians to share the vision of Nigeria’s president from the South-East in 2023.
READ ALSO: No region can win 2023 presidency without others —Anyim
He declared his support for the South-East in their quest to produce the next president and promised to mobilize other Niger Delta leaders to support the region.
Anyim, who is seeking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket in the 2023 election, assured the leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) that he understood Nigeria’s challenges and has what it takes to fix them.
He said: “I thank God that Chief Edwin Clark will soon be 90 years old and yet he is blessed with phenomenal memory, lucid and curious mind, a benevolent heart and boundless goodwill for all men.
“I thank God for his health and will forever cherish his counsel.”
