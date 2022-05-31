Clark slams PDP primaries, says Ayu unfit to remain as chairman

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Chief Edwin Clark has condemned the recently-concluded presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which resulted in the victory of Atiku Abubakar.

Sen Clark spoke on Tuesday via a statement titled, “Resign Now: You’re No Longer Fit To Remain PDP National Chairman, Clark Tells Iyiorchia Ayu.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

He defeated 12 other aspirants including the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, to win the election.

The Chairman of the PDP Presidential Election Committee, David Mark, who announced the election result, said Abubakar got 371 votes to brush aside competition from Wike who polled 237 votes.

In his reaction, the elder statesman slammed the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, over his open partisanship by congratulating Tambuwal over the outcome of the primaries, calling for his resignation.

“This clearly reveals his partiality and predilection in the processes leading to the baffling conclusion of the PDP Presidential Primary. His undignified and parochial conduct, to please his northern principals, is not only a big disgrace to the office he occupies but, also, a sad display of lewd subservience to the political subjugation of one ethnic group, in a diverse country like Nigeria.

“Senator Iyorchia Ayu’s appalling, thoughtless and unpatriotic public conduct bears grave negative consequences. He should, therefore, no longer consider himself fit and proper to retain his position as the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and should resign now.”

He also said “the outcome of the (primary) election leaves much to be desired; it was very unjust and rather unwholesome. It will definitely impact severe, adverse ramifications on the future unity of the country.”

He further berated the “the cynical dollarization of the electoral process” while being alarmed by the “outrageous and Machiavelli manner in which Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, was so apparently “arranged” to announce his withdrawal from the contest, at the last minute; his speech changed the mood of the event.”

He went further, saying that was done to force another Northerner to become the Party’s flag bearer, despite the fact that Governor Aminu Tambuwal was the only aspirant from the entire North West, which had 192 delegates at the Convention.

“Tambuwal’s actions were not only dishonourable but also a significant electoral anomaly and a tragic betrayal of national pride in the name of self-serving goals”, Clark opined in the statement.

The statement further reiterated the need for a Southern Presidency while stating that the ongoings within the party led to the exit of Peter Obi.

“One can now appreciate the reasons given by Mr Peter Obi for his withdrawal from the PDP, both as a member and as an Aspirant, a few days before the Party’s primary. And I would think that what he did was, without doubt, in respect, or obedience, to the position of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum.

“Unfortunately, some aspirants from the South believed that, with the resources and facilities at their disposal, their Elders no longer matter, and disregarded, with impunity, the patriotic advice on the need to be steadfast on the position of the zoning of the Presidency to the South.

“They never minded that what we have been advocating was in their interest. They proved themselves to be selfish and arrogant and thought they could win on their own steam. They failed; I can only hope that they have, now, learned their lessons.”

