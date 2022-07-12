Clark urges Buhari to constitute a substantive board for NDDC

The former federal commissioner for information, Chief Edwin Clark on Tuesday appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a substantive Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) without delay.

Clark made the call when members of the Delta Central All Progressives Congress Leaders of Thought (DELCAT) paid him a solidarity visit in Abuja.

The president dissolved the NDDC board in 2021.

He also ordered a forensic audit of the commission since its inception over allegations of widespread corruption at the interventionist agency.

Buhari expressed disappointment that a few individuals entrusted with the management of the NDDC had squandered the resources without tangible results for more than 20 years.

Clark recalled that when the forensic audit report was submitted to Buhari on September 2, 2021, he promised to constitute a substantive board for the commission.

He said: “About 10 months after, no board is constituted. This is affecting the duties of the commission and the people of the Niger-Delta region because there is a limit to the things an Interim administration can do.

“The yearning of the people of the Niger-Delta is for the Federal Government to constitute a substantive board.

“Any other agitation, especially from some greedy and self-centred persons for Mr. President to appoint another Interim administrator will be resisted.”

The elder statesman also alleged that the government was in the process of appointing another interim administrator for the NDDC.

He added: “If this is true, it will mean that it will be the fourth time an interim administrator will be appointed in total neglect of the act setting up the commission.

“This is an aberration. The people of the Niger-Delta have been patient and understanding enough.

“As Mr. President ends his tenure, we plead and wish that the cordial relationship which has been established out of very deliberate and concerted efforts should not be truncated.

“We plead with him not to listen to the selfish demands of few individuals who want to continue to despoil and milk dry the region.”

