Clark urges Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, cites Bodejo’s case

In a detailed letter to President Bola Tinubu, Chief Edwin Clark, a former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, has urged the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Clark drew parallels with the case of Bello Bodejo, the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, who had terrorism charges dropped against him.

Clark emphasized the need for a political solution to address the demands of the Igbos, who feel marginalized and short-changed in the country. He stressed that releasing Kanu would complete Nigeria’s reconciliation and end the Monday sit-at-home order in the South-East.

While acknowledging his disagreement with IPOB’s methods, Clark advocated for a united Nigeria where all citizens have equal rights. He advised the government to adopt a “carrot and stick approach” instead of military force in addressing IPOB youths’ grievances.

The elder statesman also reminded President Tinubu of his longstanding support for restructuring, essential for a united Nigeria. He urged the President to reassure Nigerians of their oneness and equality, emphasizing that no section owns the country more than any other.

Clark’s letter, titled “PART II: A CALL FOR THE REINTEGRATION OF THE IGBOS INTO THE MAINSTREAM OF NIGERIA AND A CALL FOR THE RELEASE OF NNAMDI KANU BY MR PRESIDENT ON POLITICAL GROUNDS AS IN THE CASE OF THE MIYETTI ALLAH PRESIDENT ABDULLAHI BELLO BODEJO,” reiterated his stance on the need for Nigeria’s unity and equal treatment of all citizens.

“I have never supported the activities of IPOB under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, but today, Nigeria, a broken country where many groups and nativities have cried foul to the way Nigeria had been going since 1999 because of the Military Constitution imposed on Nigerians by the Military. Today, our economy is failing, our democracy is failing, our education and health institutions are collapsing, the youths are jobless, and some people are treated as second-class citizens while a few enjoy the fruit of the so-called democracy we are passing through, coupled with the violence and insecurity in the South-East; and if allowed to continue, the consequences will be very unpleasant to all Nigerians.”

“It would be recalled that during the gubernatorial election, Nigerians were informed that the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu had disowned Simon Ekpa led faction of IPOB. It was partly as a result of this, that the elections were peacefully held in Anambra State which brought Prof Chukwuma Soludo into power.”

“The release of Nnamdi Kanu by Mr President on political grounds is overdue as earlier explained. Mr President should direct the Attorney General to enter a nolle prosequi to free Nnamdi Kanu who has shown his intention to work with the Federal Government, in order to bring peace and stability in the South-East and to Nigerians as a whole as it has been recently done in similar cases of treasonable felony as in the case of Miyetti Allah president, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo of Nasarawa state.”

“Mr. President, the recent adoption of the Independent National Anthem by all Nigerians imposes on us that we must practice what we preach and the release of Nnamdi Kanu is one of such cases. I respectfully wish to remind you or draw your attention to the first stanza of our National Anthem thus; “Nigeria we hail thee, Our own dear native land, Though tribe and tongue may differ, In brotherhood we stand, Nigerians all, and proud to serve Our sovereign Motherland.”

