CLASH OVER FARMLAND: Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour curfew on 2 LGAs

The Kaduna State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on two local government areas in the state following violent clashes over farmland.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement issued on Friday said that the curfew imposed on Zangon Kataf and Kauru Chiefdoms was to enable security agencies deal with the situation in the area.

According to Aruwan, “the imposition of the curfew on the two local government areas was part of step taken by the state government to manage tensions and maintain peace in the councils.”

READ ALSO: JUNGLE JUSTICE: Kaduna youths lynch four men suspected to be ‘Fulani spies’

This came days after the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El –Rufai, opened up the state after 75 days of partial lockdown following the invocation of the Quarantine Act.

In a statewide broadcast, the governor paid tribute to the people of the state for their immense sacrifices in the last two and half months as containment measures against COVID-19 were implemented.

He said as from Wednesday, the Quarantine Order would be amended to permit significant reopening of the state, especially businesses and places of worship.

Join the conversation

Opinions