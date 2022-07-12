Clearing agents demand review of age limit for imported vehicles

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has demanded the review of the age limit placed on imported vehicles in the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its acting President, Kayode Farinto, the ANCLA said the current 12 years age limit for vehicles imported into the country was not beneficial to Nigerians.

It added that the policy would favour a few people.

The ANCLA criticised the Federal Government for constantly reviewing the automotive policy due to changes in transportation ministers, saying the inconsistency affects businesses in the sector.

The statement read: “The age limit on imported vehicles needs to be reviewed to at least 15 years from the current 12 years. The entire auto policy is a scam that has continued to enrich a few individual Nigerians to the detriment of our economy.”

“With the introduction in the last 10 years or more, we are unable to produce ordinary radiator, meanwhile few people are smiling to the banks with our money under the guise of being local assemblers and manufacturers. It is high time we revised this policy.

“This trial and error of the government must be stopped forthwith, just when we thought there is eureka in the transportation ministry, the government decide to change the minister to bring a new person that will start learning and commence visitation in the next three months.

“We are stagnant and not really moving forward with these retrogressive steps every time and it is encouraging neo-colonialism.

“The federal government in line with international best practices needs to reorganise and re-orientate the management of Nigeria Customs Service from the present moribund one.

“The present one has continually brought confusion to the trading community with her high-handedness, without control and checks to the extent that the federal ministry of finance has lost her supervisory role, hence the high level of non-professionalism of the service to the nation.”

