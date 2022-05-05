Clergyman, Mike Bamiloye questions women who dress seductively to church

Nigerian preacher and movie producer,Mike Bamiloye has questioned women who dress seductively to church.

According to the Mount Zion Ministry founder, most women who wear seductive attire to church have the intention to “dress to kill”.

Speaking further on his Instagram page, Bamiloye asked if these ladies are ”hired assassins”.

His post reads:

“You dress seductive to church.

You dance sensually to praises and worships in short tight skirt and High heels.”

He continued, “you purposely dress to kill, are you a hired assassin?”

