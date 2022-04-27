Cleric calls for national health forum on climate change

A cleric, Pastor Peters Omoragbon, has called on the federal ministry of Health (FMOH) civil organisations and other relevant agencies to come together to organize a National Health Forum on Climate Change.

According to him, such a forum would bring together all relevant stakeholders to review and develop a national plan for healthcare providers as agents of climate change campaigns.

Omoragbon spoke recently in Asaba, the Delta State capital while being conferred with a Certificate of Fellow/Partner in recognition of his contributions to Sustainable Development Goals, by the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (Centre for Sustainable Development) Effurun, Delta State.

Delivering a lecture at the event titled ‘Climate change and healthy environment for sustainable development’, the cleric who is also the Executive President/CEO-Nurses Across the Borders Worldwide, stated that there was a need to involve health workers in the campaign against climate change, and the dangers it poses to humanity.

He further said nursing professionals have been involved and dedicated to the promotion of a sustainable climate, and human development.

He said as a First Designated Contact Person from Nigeria to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and President, Diaspora Nurses Association of Nigeria, he was aware of the enormous contributions of nurses to campaigns against climate change.

Pastor Omoragbon who made some recommendation, called for collaboration in organizing a National Health Forum on Climate Change as a Pre-COP 27 activity of the FMOH and CSOs.

The aim, according to him, would be to bring together all relevant stakeholders from organized agencies, UN entities, the private sectors, religious bodies and the civil society to help formulate policies that would aid in reviewing and developing an appropriate National Adaptation and Mitigation Plan to be driven by the FMOH and it’s partners.

He also recommended the initiation of a National Capacity Building program for healthcare professionals as agents of climate change campaign and as First Responders to climate change disasters and risk reductions.

Other recommendations include an urgent need for the government to carry out a Vulnerability and Adaptation assessment on climate change, to mainstream health into climate governance, fossil fuel phase out, international financing for climate and health, as well as building resilient and sustainable low-carbon health systems, among others.

