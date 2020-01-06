Cleric counters Mbaka’s prediction, says Gov Ihedioha will govern for 8 years

A cleric in Imo State, Pastor Modestus Kelechi Agbakwuru has faulted a prediction by Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka that Governor Emeka Ihedioha would lose his seat to Hope Uzodinma.

Agbakwuru is the General Overseer of the Holy Ghost Intercessory Victory Ministry.

Mbaka, a Catholic Priest and the spiritual leader of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu had in his prophecy on December 31, 2019, during a passover service, said that Ihedioha would lose his seat to Uzodinma, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state during the 2019 general elections.

Mbaka on Sunday, January 5, 2020, repeated the prophecy, insisting that the case of Ihedioha losing his seat has already been settled in the spirit realm.

But reacting, Agbakwuru said that Ihedioha would complete his first four-year term and would be re-elected in 2023.

He said that Mbaka had also before the governorship election predicted that Senator Uzodinma would win the election, but failed.

“God is not a God of confusion, He can’t give somebody something and collects it back immediately.

”In 2019 before the governorship election, Mbaka made a prophecy that Senator Hope would win election, and after the election which Hope didn’t win, Mbaka has made another declaration that Hope will take the position from Ihedioha.

“God cannot take victory He gave to Ihedioha. Leadership comes from God and as God has chosen Ihedioha, he will govern for eight years.

“When Hope went to the senate, there was nothing tangible he did for NdI Imo and I don’t think God will make him (Hope Uzodinma) governor now.

“What we have now is a governor that is serious and determined to rebuild Imo and he has good vision for the people. You can see the infrastructure especially quality good road construction going on and the pensioners can now smile.

“Ndi Imo should have patience with Governor Ihedioha. A lot of things went wrong before now and they are not things that could be put in place within few months. So everybody should support him in the rebuild Imo process,” he said.

Hope is currently challenging Ihedioha’s victory at the Supreme Court.

